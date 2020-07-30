A TRIO of casualties in the Manorbier area kept emergency services on their mettle yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.
Coastguards, paramedics and lifeboatmen worked together to ensure that the three people - who all became unwell or injured in different locations - were reached and treated.
The first call came shortly before 4pm, when Tenby and St Govan's coastguard teams were paged to help Welsh Ambulance Services paramedics with a casualty at Swanlake Bay, Manorbier.
The person was given medical care by the paramedics and was helped by coastguards to the ambulance.
As the teams were being stood down, another emergency call was received of a person injured on Manorbier beach, shortly followed by a report of another casualty near Skrinkle, Manorbier.
Coastguard teams split up and were joined at Manorbier beach by Tenby's inshore lifeboat crew, who helped take the person off the beach to an ambulance.
At Skrinkle, the coastguards were joined by paramedics who assessed the casualty, before the person was stretchered to the ambulance for further treatment.
