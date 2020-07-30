Police discovered a heroin wrap between a man’s buttocks, a court has heard.
Craig Anthony Thompson, of Wentworth Close, St Melons, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to Class A drug possession when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 21
Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, said Thompson, 41, was stopped on the A40 near Slebech on June 18.
Thompson was spotted trying to push something down the back of his trousers as officers began to search his clothing, and was taken to Haverfordwest police station to be strip-searched.
A wrap containing 0.1 grams of heroin was found between his buttocks.
He told officers it was a £10 wrap, which he had intended to smoke when he returned home.
Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “It was a small quantity of heroin for personal use. He has been battling heroin addiction for 10 years and is getting support.”
Magistrates fined Thompson £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.
