RSPCA Cymru is bracing itself for a surge in abandoned animals fearing the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis could see more owners struggling to keep their pets.

The animal welfare charity typically sees abandonment levels peak in the summer months.

In 2019, between June and August, 1,133 animals in Wales were reported as abandoned to the RSPCA - with 77 in Carmarthenshire, 26 in Ceredigion and a further 26 in Pembrokeshire.

Officers are now braced for an even bigger impact this summer as the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic start to be realised and lockdown restrictions are gradually eased.

During the three months since lockdown began - across England and Wales - the RSPCA has received reports regarding 3,492 abandoned animals - approximately 40 calls a day.

An emergency appeal has been launched to help the RSPCA continue its vital rescue, including abandoned animals in all parts of Wales.

Dermot Murphy, head of the RSPCA’s animal rescue teams, said: “During lockdown we’ve seen pets become a source of comfort and support for people and it appears many people have taken on new animals.

"Fortunately during this time we’ve dealt with fewer abandoned pets however we are worried that as lockdown eases, people return to work, go on holidays or struggle financially we will be facing a massive surge of animal abandonments.

“Sadly summer tends to bring with it a surge in abandoned animals. We don’t know why but it may be a combination of the warmer weather making people feel less guilty about dumping a pet to fend for themselves and people doing away on holiday abandoning pets instead of arranging care for them.”

“This is the toughest year yet for the RSPCA despite the huge challenges, our amazing teams have been continuing to rescue animals throughout this crisis. I’d urge anyone struggling with their pet to ask for help. Animals have been there to help us through the crisis, please don’t abandon them now.”