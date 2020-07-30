A DRUNKEN man punched and kicked a stranger in the centre of Haverfordwest, a judge heard yesterday afternoon, July 29.

Jack Morgan, aged 24, was filmed on CCTV cameras suddenly attacking Christopher Wielding, a man he had met only seconds earlier.

Hannah George, prosecuting, told Swansea crown court how the pair had been talking in High Street around midday on August 20 last year.

Both had been drinking and deciding to go to the nearby Three Crowns pub together.

But before they got there Morgan punched Mr Wielding to his face, knocking him backwards into railings. Morgan punched him twice more and then twice as he sat on the floor stunned.

A member of the public approached Morgan and told him the police had been called. Morgan walked away but returned to resume the attack, again punching and then kicking Mr Wielding.

Miss George said Morgan was still at the scene when officers arrived, and he was quickly arrested.

Mr Wielding was taken to Withybush hospital for treatment to his injuries, which including a four-centimetre cut to the back of his head.

Morgan, of Llanion Cottage, Pembroke Dock, admitted unlawful wounding.

His barrister, Ian Ibrahim, said his client accepted it had been “a disgusting display of humanity, easily the worst thing he has ever done”.

“He had a problem with alcohol at the time. He did not even know Mr Wielding and can’t explain what caused the attack.”

Judge Keith Thomas said both men had been drinking and Mr Wielding had been in such a state he had been unable to defend himself.

But, he added, he believed Morgan could be rehabilitated, and suspended what would have been a sentence of immediate imprisonment.

Morgan was jailed for 20 months, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to complete a 12 month drug rehabilitation order, 30 days of a rehabilitation activity and 200 hours of unpaid work for the community.