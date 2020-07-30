An award-winning north Pembrokeshire artist is opening up her gallery in a socially-distanced style for visitors this summer.

Linda Norris's work is on display at her studio gallery in Maenclochog in the Preseli Hills from August onwards.

Visitors will be able to book socially-distanced appointments of up to an hour long to view her landscape paintings and glass work.

"In these difficult and challenging times it is more important than ever that people get access to the arts and creative life," said Linda.

"By opening responsibly, we can also do what we can to help the county's tourism industry which has been hit by the pandemic."

Linda has been an artist for 35 years and has worked in glass for the last 12.

Inspired by the landscape of her home county, her work has been exhibited in leading galleries in Bath, Cardiff and London.

Her glass work has won several awards, including the international Warm Glass Prize in 2012 and the Adrian Henri Poetry in Art prize in 2013. She has also shown in the British Glass Biennale in 2015 and 2017.

Linda is currently working with Rachel Phillips designing windows for Caernarfon Castle in North Wales.

The Oriel Linda Norris Gallery is open from 10am to 5pm daily by appointment only. Children are welcome. More information and a virtual tour of the gallery is available on her website at http://www.linda-norris.com.

To book an appointment please ring 01437 532580 or email linda@linda-norris.com.