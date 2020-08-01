A LIGHTING scheme to protect estuary views will be needed but plans for a revamp of a waterside hotel have been given the go ahead.
The Webley Hotel’s application to add an extra seven bedrooms, along with a new function room, new entrance and inside seating area was unanimously approved by Pembrokeshire’s planning committee this week.
Cllr Myles Pepper raised questions at the meeting on July 28 about lighting and asked that a condition be included to reduce light pollution over the Teifi estuary, with reference to concerns raised by St Dogmaels Community Council.
A recommendation from an ecological report had not been added to the planning report but members heard that the requirement for a lighting scheme plan would be required.
The three storey hotel and its existing seven rooms require refurbishment a planning report states, with a previous application for an extended kitchen area approved earlier in the year.
An existing detached building of flats and garages would be partly demolished to make room for part of the extension.
Cllr David Pugh said he new the area and the hotel is “fairly rundown at the moment and in desperate need of modernisation” adding that the proposals showed a “fairly dramatic improvement.”
The benefit to the local economy from investment in the hotel was highlighted by Cllr David Howlett.
“The proposed development would have social and economic benefits through the refurbishment, modernisation and expansion of the existing hotel in this countryside location to provide a higher standard of facility in this tourist location, to serve an increased number of guests with the provision of a function room and additional guest rooms,” states a planning report.
PIC – Artist impression of what the Webely Hotel will look like from the Teifi esturay following redevleopement. PIC from planning meeting