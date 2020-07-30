In the latest blow to the high street, tour operator TUI will be closing 166 stores across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

TUI currently operates one store in Pembrokeshire, at the Riverside Quay in Haverfordwest.

It is unclear at the moment whether the Riverside store is under threat.

The company has said the closures are due to a downturn in travel because of the coronavirus pandemic and changing habits as people move online.

Speaking about the store closures, managing director Andrew Flintham said: "We want to be in the best position to provide excellent customer service, whether it's in a high street store, over the telephone or online, and will continue to put the customer at the heart of what we do.

"It is therefore imperative that we make these difficult cost decisions, look after our colleagues during such unprecedented uncertainty and also offer a modern customer service.

"Customer behaviours have already changed in recent years, with 70% of all Tui UK bookings taking place online.

"We believe COVID-19 has only accelerated this change in purchasing habits, with people looking to buy online or wishing to speak with travel experts from the comfort of their own home.

"We have world-class travel advisers at Tui, so we hope many of them will become homeworkers and continue to offer the personalised service we know our customers value."