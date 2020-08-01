PEMBROKE Ladies Lifeboat Guild's annual quiz is on sale once again.
The quiz sheets are £1, with all funds going to the RNLI.
Trees and Shrubs is the topic for this years' 10th RNLI annual quiz, produced by guild member and quiz author, Cynthia Field.
The closing date is September 30, and details on returning your completed quiz, are on the reverse of the sheet.
The two prizes of £25 each, for the first two correct entries, are sponsored by RWE Generation.
The winners will be notified, and the funds raised will be announced after the closing date.
You can get a quiz sheet from any member of Pembroke Guild, or by contacting Guild Chair Daphne Bush for your copy; email daphne_bush@hotmail.com or call 01646 681437.
Pembroke and Pembroke Dock libraries have also offered to sell the quiz again, along with local businesses Motts Butcher and Brown's Café, and Lynn Lewsley of The Barber Shop, Pembroke Dock.
