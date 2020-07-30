A Johnston man cut his arm and kicked an officer after smashing bottles and stealing wine from his local shop.

Michael David George Carruthers, aged 28, currently of no-fixed abode appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, July 27.

He previously pleaded guilty to theft from a shop, criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, told the court Carruthers stole two bottles of rose wine without from Nisa Stores, Johnston, at 7pm on June 30.

“He put two bottles of wine into his bag and simply walked out, but not before being rather abusive to the lady and gentleman working in the shop.”

Carruthers was banned from the shop and left, but returned an hour later and argued with staff about whether they had a microwave which could be used to heat a pasty.

He was told to leave and smashed five bottles of wine from a display onto the floor.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He got a shard of glass and cut his own arm, which started to bleed quite profusely.

“There was wine and blood all over the floor.”

Police officers arrived and Carruthers kicked out as they tried to give him first aid, catching one of them in his testicles.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Carruthers had little recollection of the day’s events, as he had consumed a considerable amount of alcohol, and was concerned his drink may have been spiked.

He added that Carruthers had been staying in a local hostel, among residents who were drinking a lot, and was now sofa surfing after removing himself from that situation.

“He is very apologetic for what he did. He has very little recollection. Having smashed bottles on the floor he then cut himself so badly that the police needed to attend to him. Perhaps that shows that his state of mind was not what it should have been.”

Magistrates imposed an 18-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity.

He was ordered to pay £289.97 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “I am quite sure you are ashamed of your behaviour on that occasion.