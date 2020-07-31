PEMBROKESHIRE County Council is reminding local businesses that signs relating to Covid-19 safety and unlocking can be downloaded free of charge.
The reminder comes as more Pembrokeshire businesses prepare to re-open.
The signs – including messages on hand washing, social distancing, face masks and more - have been produced by staff working with Pembrokeshire County Council’s graphics team and Signs Unit.
The signs are available for the general Pembrokeshire community and businesses to download free of charge for use.
Council Leader David Simpson said he felt it was important that everyone in the county should work together to ensure that the unlocking process worked safely and efficiently.
To download the signs visit www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/covid19-signs