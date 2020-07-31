A Pembrokeshire teacher has been shortlisted for the Welsh Learner of the Year award.

Jazz Langdon, who teaches at Tavernspite School, is one of five people lining up for the accolade.

The National Eisteddfod, BBC Radio Cymru and the National Centre for Learning Welsh have come together to host the AmGen Festival Welsh Learner of the Year. which recognises people who make a special effort to learn Welsh.

Last year Jazz studied on the Welsh in the Year sabbatical course with Rhagoriaith and she hasn’t looked back since. She now embraces every opportunity to use and enjoy the Welsh language.

She said: "One of the reasons I wanted to learn Welsh was because I can see how important learning Welsh is to children and I want to inspire them."

Jazz is now the Welsh co-ordinator at Tavernspite School and she’s looking forward to continuing to develop the use of Welsh at the school.

She is also a member of Bella Voce choir and finds great satisfaction in understanding the meaning of the songs.

Catrin Phillips, Welsh language development officer, said: “We are all very proud of Jazz’s achievement. She has learned the language to a very high standard and is passionate about transferring the same love of Welsh to her pupils.

"Jazz is certainly an inspiration to others. She has already tutored a Welsh course for other teachers in Pembrokeshire and we are very thankful to her for all her hard work.”

Pembrokeshire's education director, Steven Richards-Downes, said: “We are delighted that Jazz has received national recognition for continuing to develop her own skills as a lifelong learners.

"We wish Jazz every success in continuing to inspire learners in Tavernspite School and beyond.”

The winner will be announced in a special ceremony on Radio Cymru at 16:30 on Saturday, 1st August.

Cllr Cris Tomos, cabinet member for the environment and Welsh language said: “It is great to hear of Jazz's achievement to reach the final five on the pan-Wales shortlist of inspirational Welsh learners in 2020.

“It is clear that Jazz is very passionate about learning Welsh.

"Pob lwc Jazz,and well done with what you have achieved."