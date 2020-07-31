FIRST Minister Mark Drakeford will today (July 31) set out changes to the coronavirus regulations in Wales making it easier for families and friends to meet outdoors.
From Monday (August 3), up to 30 people will be able to meet outdoors, and children under 11 will no longer have to maintain a 2m distance from each other or from adults – in line with the latest scientific evidence about lower transmission rates in this age group.
Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes will be able to re-open indoors from Monday, as will indoor bowling alleys, auction houses and bingo halls.
The First Minister will thank businesses for working with the Welsh Government and introducing new measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus but he will also warn action will be taken against those who ignore the measures designed to keep Wales safe.