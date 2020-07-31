YSGOL Bro Gwaun has selected its new head prefects for the academic year 2020-21.
Huw Davies has been chosen as head boy and Megan Davies as head girl.
Each head of school has two deputies this year; Rhys Evans and Rhys Williams have been selected as deputy head boys and Phebe Salmon and Nancy Mason-Hoskins as deputy head girls.
This team of six were elected to their positions after undergoing a rigorous application, short-listing and formal interview process.
"This extended team of head prefects will play a vital role in supporting all of our pupils on their return to school in September," said headteacher Paul Edwards.
"On behalf of the staff and pupils, I extend my best wishes to them in their new roles."