PEMBROKESHIRE tenor Trystan Llŷr Griffiths talks about his love for rugby and performing in a special programme on S4C tomorrow (Saturday August 1) evening.

As the Miwsig fy Mywyd series comes to an end, Trystan Llŷr will speak to Tudur Owen about some of his life's most iconic musical pieces, revealing the stories behind each piece as he travels around various locations in his local area.

One of the locations will be Crymych RFC, where Trystan, from Clunderwen, shares his stories from the field and his love for the game.

"Singing and rugby don’t go well together," he admitted, recalling his time playing for Whitland Rugby Club.

"I came on as a substitute with 20 minutes to go. Great, I thought - I've got a concert tonight, and I’ll be fine for 20 minutes.

"But I came on the field fresh and wanting to show that I can play, and I jumped on top of the scrum-half and bumped my head on the back of his head.

"I didn't notice at the time, but as my dad drove me up to the concert in Port Talbot, he said that I had a little shiner on me.

"I was halfway through the concert, and by now my eye was closed. I had to explain to the audience that I had been playing rugby and hadn't been fighting. The audience loved the story. But I'm in a position where I can't do that now."

Now playing for Cymry Caerdydd RFC, how does Trystan manage to keep the balance between the two worlds?

"My rule is that I don't play when I'm in the middle of rehearsals or mid-contract. But when I don't have a contract and I find that my diary has opened, I go back to train and hope to play.

"Sure, many think that I’m risking it, but I don’t want to look back in years’ time with regret. Rugby is my delight, and I enjoy it."

With his plans for the year cancelled due to Covid-19, Miwsig fy Mywyd will be a rare opportunity to enjoy performances by Trystan at a time when it is impossible to do so.

"In a matter of a week and a half, my diary was completely cleared for the next year. I was in the middle of a production in France, we made one performance, and then it all came to a stop and I had to jump straight on a plane back to Cardiff."

But Trystan's neighbours in Grangetown, Cardiff, where he lives with his wife Gwen and little girl Efa, had the privilege of a lockdown concert.

"My wife Gwen persuaded me to blast a song after the Thursday night clapping, like the Italians did. It snowballed and I was expected to sing every week. The rest is history. It went viral on Twitter, and I've got a new fan - Carol Vorderman."

Among his selection of songs will be Karl Jenkins's Benedictus with the Ar Ôl Tri Male Voice Choir, along with a performance with his brother, Gwydion Rhys, of a medley of Ryan and Ronnie's songs.

There will also be pieces by Mozart, Tosti and Tchaikovsky, accompanied by the Orchestra of the Welsh National Opera conducted by Pembrokeshire-born Grant Llewellyn.

Enjoy all the stories and Trystan's performances on Miwsig fy Mywyd tomorrow (Saturday August 1) on S4C.

There will be English and Welsh subtitles and the programme can be seen on demand on S4C Clic, iPlayer and other platforms.