AS Wales gets ready for indoor eating, there's money off many meals this month, thanks to the UK Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

As well as independent cafes, pubs and restaurants, chains including McDonald's, Costa, KFC, Marston's and Wetherspoons, are taking part in the promotion.

Look out for the Eat Out to Help Out logo in eating establishments or to check if your favourite is taking part in the scheme, see the online restaurant finder at www.tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant

The page will also help you locate which chains have registered for the scheme.

Simply enter your postcode - or one near to where you want to eat out - to get a list of participating outlets within a five-mile radius.

Starting from Monday (August 3), diners that eat-in will benefit from a 50 per cent discount, up to a maximum of £10 per person, on food and non-alcoholic drinks.

This applies to any Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in August – and no voucher is required.

Diners can take advantage of the offer as many times as they like during the month.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “Our restaurants, cafes and bars play a vital role in our economy, employing more than a million people. They have been hit hard by coronavirus, so it’s vital we do everything we can to help them recover.

“Our Eat Out to Help Out scheme is designed to get more customers through the door – protecting jobs by giving businesses the confidence to retain and hire staff."

You can also get in touch with your local restaurant to see if they’re taking part, or check their website.