A SHOW of solidarity for a vandal-blighted piece of history commemorating the drowning of a Welsh village has appeared at Pembroke Dock’s Wards Pier.
The Cofiwch Dryweryn- Remember Tryweryn mural, sited near Aberystwyth has suffered at the hands of vandals on more than one occasion.
Last year saw the iconic mural repainted with the slogan ‘Elvis’ and later a large part of its wall turned to rubble.
Last month, the monument was daubed with a swastika, with Mid and West Wales MS Elin Jones condemning the attack as 'sinister'.
The historic mural, which marks the flooding of the Welsh speaking north Wales village of Capel Celyn in 1965 to provide water for Liverpool, despite overwhelming opposition from Welsh MPs.
The ‘drowning’ of Capel Celyn is widely regarded as a turning point in the Welsh nationalist and language movements, Plaid Cymru gaining its first MP the following year.
In 2005, Liverpool City Council issued an apology over Tryweryn for "any insensitivity shown".
After last year’s attack, the mural was restored by volunteers, and similar tribute murals displaying the Cofiwch Dryweryn message have appeared in many parts of Wales, including the A40 railway bridge just west of Whitland, and more recently, Wards Pier.
The authors of this tribute to Tryweryn are not known.