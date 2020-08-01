A hotel window was smashed when a Fishguard man believed a robber was inside, a court has heard.

Peter Robert Bromley, of West Street, pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 28.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Bromley, 45, threw a brick through a window of a Fishguard hotel, at around 6.30pm on June 28.

Bromley captured on CCTV and was found nearby by police. He admitted being responsible for the damage.

While being arrested he stated: “Something needs to be done about them. I will do it every day. I will put a brick through the window until they are out.”

He added that he believed a person who had allegedly robbed him in a local park a few days earlier was staying at the hotel.

“I was walking past the premises, and my head’s just gone.”

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He has not got anything against the owner of the premises, he has something against someone staying there, but it’s the owner who will be put to trouble and expense.”

Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “He walked past the hotel and made the foolish decision to cause the damage. It was a spur of the moment thing.”

Mr Lloyd added that Bromley had severe mental health issues and was on a considerable amount of medication.

“He says he saw people in the window and believed them to be the same people, and that's why he committed the offence.”

Magistrates fined Bromley £80 and ordered him to pay £330.

He will also pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “This was a particularly stupid thing to do because there were people inside.”