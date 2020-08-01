From tasered half-naked men and speeding drivers to criminal damage and Class A drugs between buttocks, here is a selection of recent cases brought before Haverfordwest magistrates recently.
A man presented a court with a picture of himself enjoying a Spanish holiday at the moment he was accused of dropping a cigarette butt in Tenby.
Mark Ward, Becket Walk, Sheffield, was found not guilty of littering in Lower Frog Street after standing trial.
Read more here: https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18607636.holiday-snap-clears-man-butt-charge/?ref=ar
Colin Smith, of Liddeston, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to speeding while taking a woman to safety after suffering a seizure. https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18607111.carers-concern-led-speeding-offence/
A Trecwn woman vowed to buy a slower car after she avoided losing her licence following a speeding conviction.
Audrey Boyd, of Wesley Place, presented an exceptional hardship argument when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court. https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18607979.speeding-driver-vows-buy-slower-car/
Sabrina Jenkins, of Corporation Street, Aberystwyth, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18609236.three-year-ban-drug-driver/
Andrew John Glyn Skone, of The Coppins, Pentepoir, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18610845.drug-driver-hopes-return-military/
Stephen Curtis, of Sandyke Road, Broad Haven, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without third-party insurance.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18611560.disqualified-driver-jailed/
Police tasered a Hakin man who threatened them with a drill after spitting in an officer’s face.
Justin Cadwell, of Picton Close, Hakin, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause fear of violence.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18613176.hakin-man-tasered-spitting-police/
Leslie Norman, of College Court, Hill Street, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18614122.aggressive-topless-man-tasered/
Adam Roberts, of Rose Avenue, Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and Class A drug possession.
Craig Anthony Thompson, of Wentworth Close, St Melons, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to Class A drug possession.
Michael David George Carruthers, aged 28, of no-fixed abode, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop, criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker.
Ross Nelmes, of Hill Street, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and Class A and B drug possession.
Comments are closed on this article.