A POWERFUL visual representation of acts of kindness and community action in Pembrokeshire during the first few months of the Covid-19 pandemic has been released today (Friday July 31).

Produced by artist Gemma Green-Hope, working with Wyndham Williams as part of the Connect to Kindness campaign, the bright and colourful image captures a lasting record of examples of goodwill and community spirit shown by local people and organisations.

The artwork was commissioned by the Pembrokeshire Community Hub, a partnership between Pembrokeshire County Council, Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS), Hywel Dda University Health Board, Public Health Wales and Delta Well-being.

Cllr Tessa Hodgson, the council’s cabinet member for social services, said the work celebrated ‘the strength and imagination shown by thousands of individuals, organisations and groups’.

“The artwork will inspire us as we begin to think about the next phase in our response to Covid-19,” she said.

“We hope everyone in Pembrokeshire will recognise something in this image that reminds them of their experiences over the last few months.”

The artwork has been produced digitally and in print form so that it can be shared across Pembrokeshire as a legacy of the wave of kindness that swept across the county during lockdown.

A short video of the artwork’s development has also been produced, accompanied by a voiceover by Rachel Treadaway-Williams from BBC Wales.

The video can be viewed on youtu.be/VVIdTjCuMio

During lockdown, Rachel has volunteered with the doctors’ surgery in her home village of Saundersfoot, delivering prescriptions to those who are shielding.

Cllr Hodgson added: “We recognise that there are many more fantastic initiatives that could have been included here.

“The selected images are intended to give a glimpse of the whole picture of what has been achieved in Pembrokeshire during the first half of 2020, to allow us to remember and be inspired.”

The launch of the Community Hub Kindness Artwork follows the launch of the Connect to Kindness campaign connecttokindness.wales on July 17.