ONE new coronavirus case was reported in the Hywel Dda Health board yesterday, the latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) show.

In total, the three counties that make up the health board area have had 1,175 confirmed cases - Pembrokeshire 299, Ceredigion 66, and Carmarthenshire 810.

Twenty-one cases of the virus were found across Wales.

In total, 17,279 confirmed cases have been found across the country to date.

Two deaths due to the virus were reported to PHW yesterday (Friday, July 31).

Sixty-seven people have died due to the virus across Hywel Dda.

In total, 1,562 are confirmed to have died of the virus in Wales.

Dr Chris Williams, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Welsh Government has announced changes to the lockdown effective Monday, August 3. The restrictions preventing more than two households or extended households meeting outdoors will be changed to allow up to 30 people to meet outdoors. Physical distancing must be maintained at all times.

“Pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes will be able to re-open indoors. As will indoor bowling alleys, auction houses and bingo halls. Licensed wedding venues will be able to re-open to provide wedding ceremonies. However, indoor receptions will not be able to take place for the time being.

“Finally, children under the age of 11 will no longer have to maintain a two metre distance from each other or from adults. This reflects scientific evidence which indicates the risk of transmission is lower among this age group. However, it is very important older children and young adults continue to follow social distancing and the other measures to keep them safe.

“Public Health Wales supports yesterday’s announcement of the four UK Chief Medical Officers to extend the self-isolation period from seven to 10 days for those in the community who have symptoms or a positive test result. This will help provide additional protection to others in the community.

“We continue to caution and remind the public and business-owners that we all have a vital role in preventing the spread of Coronavirus by always sticking to social distancing guidelines - staying two metres away from others, and washing hands regularly. When travelling you should also avoid car sharing with people outside your household.

"Anyone with suspected symptoms of Covid-19 infection - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss of smell or taste (anosmia) - must self-isolate and seek an urgent test.

"Confirmed cases must now isolate for 10 days, with members of their household isolating for 14 days until the risk of passing on further infection has gone. Combined, these simple but effective actions will ensure the virus does not spread.

Updates on current incidents

“Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Wrexham Council and Public Health Wales are working together to provide easy-access testing at two testing centres in Wrexham. If you think you have symptoms - even very mild ones or you’re not sure - please get tested.

“We all have a vital role in preventing the spread of Coronavirus, to help keep Wales safe. We can do this by always observing social distancing guidelines - that’s staying two metres away from others - and washing hands regularly.

“Focused testing as part of the management of clusters and outbreaks of Coronavirus will inevitably identify new cases, and this does not mean that there has been a significant increase in the level of infection in the community.

“There are no significant updates since yesterday on the previously reported incidents in Llangefni, Ebbw Vale and Merthyr.”