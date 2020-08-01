TENBY'S all-weather lifeboat was launched at 2.35pm this afternoon, August 1, following a report of a possible missing person between Tenby and Milford Haven Waterway.
The volunteer crew were soon on the water and were requested to search the beaches and coves between Lydstep and the entrance to the Haven Waterway, while coastguards searched the cliffs above and Angle Lifeboat searched within the Haven itself.
As the lifeboat was passing Manorbier, news came through that the person had been found so the lifeboat was stood down to return to station.
While returning from the previous shout, the lifeboat was diverted towards Broughton Bay, 20 miles east of Tenby, following a report of a possible missing swimmer.
The lifeboat raced to the scene, along with both Burry Port lifeboats and Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187, but as they were a few miles off, the swimmer was located safe and well ashore by coastguard teams.
The lifeboat returned to station, arriving at 4pm.