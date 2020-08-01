POLICE dispersed a large group of teenagers, gathered at Broad Haven yesterday evening, July 31.
Gatherings outdoors, which include members of more than two households (or more than two extended households) are still illegal, as part of the regulations to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Milford Haven police said yesterday, July 31: “Officers are currently in Broad Haven dispersing a large group of teenagers who have gathered. Alcohol has been seized and they have been directed to leave the area.
“If a parent has a child currently in Broad Haven could you please contact them and arrange to collect them.”
Police are urging youngsters to respect local communities by not gathering in large groups this weekend
Officers and their partner agencies are concerned about reports there may be gatherings of youngsters planned for this weekend in Pembrokeshire.
Police are working closely with partners in the county this weekend, and will act quickly to disperse any such gatherings.
Police are urging youngsters to act responsibly, and respect our local communities and the sacrifices we’ve all made over the past few months to have some more freedom now.