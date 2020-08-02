A man is to face charges of driving on the A40 while disqualified and without third-party insurance.
Michael Richard Willas, Swallow Close, Esh Winning, Durham, is alleged to have driven a Land Rover Discovery on the A40 at Haverfordwest while disqualified on March 11.
It is alleged that Willas, 51, was also driving without valid insurance.
He was due to appear before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 27, but the case was adjourned for two weeks after medical reasons were provided for not attending.
