EMERGENCY services are stressing the need for kayakers and paddle boarders to have the right safety equipment after two callouts in two days.

On July 30, HM Coastguard Fishguard and Fishguard and Goodwick RNLI were paged shortly after 8pm to help three kayaks who caught out by increased winds and swell, taking shelter near Ynys Fach.

Fishguard & Goodwick RNLI Lifeboat Station said: “On Thursday evening both our all-weather lifeboat and inshore Lifeboat were tasked to locate and assist two adults and two children on three kayaks who were struggling to make headway through the deteriorating conditions which caught them out.

“They took shelter near Ynys Fach, where they were located by HM Coastguard Fishguard, who kept watch until the lifeboats arrived. The ILB then recovered the kayakers, along with their boats, and transported them back to Porthgain.

HM Coastguard Fishguard stressed: “Please remember to take all relevant safety equipment tell people your intentions and duration make sure you have at least one fully charged phone minimum.”

The following afternoon, July 31, at 4.23pm the St Davids RNLI volunteer crew was paged to reports of a kayaker and paddle boarder in difficulty at Porthclais.

St Davids RNLI said: “St Davids RNLI All-Weather Lifeboat Norah Wortley launched and made way to Porthclais Harbour, once the kayaker and paddle boarder were identified they confirmed they were not in difficulty. A false alarm with good intent.

“When out on the water please ensure you have the correct equipment, buoyancy aids or life jackets, and a means to call for help.

“Check the tides and weather before making plans.

“If you are in danger on the coast or see anyone else in danger, please call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”