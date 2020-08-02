EMERGENCY services in north Pembrokeshire have dealt with a man who suffered a head injury, and a suspected back injury at the Blue Lagoon beauty spot.
HM Coastguard St Davids, HM Coastguard Fishguard, and RNLI St Davids Lifeboat were called to the Blue Lagoon yesterday, August 1, at 3pm.
HM Coastguard - St Davids said: “Team paged at 3pm to suspected back injury at the Blue Lagoon, Abereiddi. Also paged HM Coastguard Fishguard and RNLI St Davids Lifeboat. The air ambulance was requested and a coastguard rescue helicopter from north Wales sent to scene. A road ambulance also despatched.
“Casualty assessed on scene by medical staff from the Air Ambulance. No further treatment required.”
The previous afternoon, July 31, emergency services were called to Cwm yr Eglwys.
HM Coastguard Fishguard said: “Team paged to a male who had fallen and sustained a head injury at Cwm yr Eglwys.
“The casualty was cared for by members of the public until coastguard and Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust arrived and was treated before being transported to hospital.”
Emergency services in north Pembrokeshire are also stressing the need for kayakers and paddle boarders to have the right safety equipment after two callouts in two days.