THE first visitors welcomed at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre when it re-opened on Tuesday, July 28, after four months of lockdown were the mayor and mayoress of Pembroke Dock, Councillor George Manning and Mrs Linda Manning.
The mayor was making one of his first official engagements since taking office in May and expressed his delight as being asked to officially re-open the centre, and his own personal support for it.
In welcoming the mayor and mayoress, Heritage Centre Chairman Graham Clarkson thanked Pembroke Dock Town Council for its support since the Centre opened in the former Royal Dockyard Chapel, and especially the recently agreed funding which will greatly help at this time of national crisis.
He also thanked trustees, staff and volunteers who had worked hard to bring about the many changes required to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all who visit in the coming weeks and months.
Initially, the heritage centre will be open from Tuesday to Fridays inclusive, 10am to 4pm, and there is free entry for the month of August, with donations welcomed. Social distancing measures are in place, with a one-way visitor flow and a limit to the number of people in the building at one time.
Picnics can be enjoyed in the extensive grounds and the coffee shop will be back in operation soon.