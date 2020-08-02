Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Enjoying time at the beach isn’t a bad way to spend a summer day—it’s relaxing and revitalising. You may think the most important summer accessory is a perfect swimsuit, but there are also some beauty items you should add to your cart and then throw in your beach bag, too.

With the sun beating down on you and frequent dips into chlorine and salt water, it’s incredibly important to have products on hand that protect your skin. Of course, sunscreen is at the top of the list (or it should be!), but other beauty products for skin and hair can help you look and feel your best all summer. For example, did you know there’s sunscreen for your scalp? Well, there is, and it’s pretty amazing.

Below are the eight beauty items you should bring on your next trip to the beach. They’re compact and easy to apply on-the-go, and shoppers love them.

1. Facial sunscreen for all skin types

Sunscreen should be a beauty staple and this one works for all skin types. Credit: EltaMD

A great face sunscreen is one you actually like applying, so you get the protection you need for a long day in the sun. EltaMD’s UV Daily Facial Sunscreen is a consistently top-rated product and has thousands of reviews. It provides both UVA and UVB protection and has an SPF 46. But one thing that sets this facial sunscreen apart from others is that it works for a variety of skin types, from acne-prone to oily to dry. There are even varieties for sensitive or mature skin. This sunscreen also promises to eliminate the dreaded white cast, which is especially unwelcome for those with darker skin tones.

One Amazon shopper calls this the holy grail of sunscreen: ‘I have very sensitive skin and this is so gentle that there is absolutely no stinging around my eyes’.

2. An easy-to-apply body sunscreen

Don't let the 'oil' name fool you—anyone can use this sunscreen. Credit: Supergoop

Just like your gorgeous face needs sun protection, of course your body does, too. Supergoop’s Sunscreen Oil is a user favourite for quite a few reasons. Despite the word ‘oil’ in the name, it’s not messy or greasy. The spray bottle pump makes it easy to control the release of the product and it leaves a beautiful glow on your skin when rubbed in. It has an SPF of 50 and claims to be water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, which is great if you’re sweating a lot or plan to get in the water.

In addition to the ease of use, many reviews note the scent, which doesn’t have the overpowering coconut or chemical smell of some sunscreens. One shopper writes: ‘This works as a sunscreen but feels and smells like a beautiful moisturiser’.

3. A refreshing facial spray

This spray has a ton of uses, but it’s especially great on hot days when your skin feels parched. Credit: Evian

There are quite a few uses for Evian’s Facial Spray, an aerosol spritz bottle filled with the famed mineral water. Many people use it as a makeup primer or a setting spray to blend products into the skin and keep them on all day. But it also comes in handy on a hot day. A few spritzes can leave you feeling refreshed and cool. The water comes out in a light mist, so you’re not totally dousing yourself with H2O and ruining your non-waterproof makeup. And you can take it one step further by storing the spray in the fridge or your cooler—it’ll feel like an AC in a can.

‘I will not go to the beach without it’, writes one happy Amazon reviewer. ‘I know Evian markets this product as a facial spray, but if your skin is dry, it’s great for the entire body’.

4. A conditioner to protect your tresses

Before jumping in the water, consider a few spritzes of this lightweight conditioner. Credit: Malibu C Swimmer

Chlorine can wreak havoc on your hair, so it’s a good idea to bring a leave-in conditioner with you to the pool. Applying a bit before you go for a swim can act as a barrier between your hair and the chlorine and make the detangling process easier post-swim. The Malibu C Swimmer conditioner has a lightweight, creamy formula and an easy-to-apply spray bottle mechanism that you can spray directly on your hair.

Though there are less expensive leave-in conditioners, reviewers claim it’s money well spent: ‘I was a little sceptical spending [this much] for this product but it was well worth it. I will definitely buy again when I run out’.

5. A lipstick that’s functional and fashionable

Besides having SPF 15, this lippie has a light gloss and is the perfect way to add a touch of glam. Credit: Perricone MD

The no-makeup makeup look is on-trend, especially during hotter months when you don’t want to cake on makeup only to sweat it off. One way to add glam in seconds is with a touch of lipstick, and Perricone MD’s lipstick doesn’t look overly done or fussy. It has a sheer finish that comes in soft pink and brown tones like cognac, wine, berry, and rose. Even if you’re going makeup-free for the day, a few swipes of the lipstick helps bring out your natural lip colour. It contains SPF for sun protection and hyaluronic acid, which claims to moisturise the lips give a plumper appearance.

The variety of colours and sheerness proves to be a winner for all skin shades. “The colour is lovely—a flattering, highly wearable shade of rosy pink that suits my pale, cool skin tone,” noted one reviewer. Another buyer with a deeper skin tone shared that sentiment: ‘Most colours do not work with my black skin, but this proved me wrong. The shade is beautiful and sheer, so it's perfect for every day [wear]. My lips had a lovely tint all evening [and] felt hydrated the entire time as well’.

6. An insect repellent without a chemical smell

Ditch the horrible smelling insect repellents for one that’s fragrant and offers up to six hours of protection. Credit: Cutter

Pesky bugs are just a part of nature, but if you’re in an area where the mosquito count is high, it’s best to bring along repellent. But it doesn’t have to be one of those sprays that has a gag-worthy chemical smell. Cutter’s Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent is DEET-free and claims to last up to six hours, so you should keep it on you to reapply throughout the day.

An Amazon reviewer who calls herself the ‘mosquito whisperer’ because the insects seem to be so attracted to her, loves how effective this product is. ‘I find this to be the least offensive bug spray to wear and simultaneously have had very good luck with it and its ability to actually repel mosquitoes’.

7. A sunscreen for scalp protection

Did you know there’s sunscreen specifically for your hair and scalp? There is and you should be using it. Credit: Coola

Yes, another sunscreen. But this is for a part of your skin that you’re probably neglecting: your scalp. And not just your scalp, but your hair, too. The nozzle on Malibu Scalp Protector with SPF50 targets any parts in your hair or scalp, which can be susceptible to sunburn, but you can also use it on wet or dry hair. This ocean-scented spray is easy to reapply when you’re lounging on the beach or poolside and it won’t leave hair looking oily or feeling weighed down.

One happy reviewer writes: ‘Took this on holiday to the Caribbean. I wouldn't go out without it. Great protection from the sun and easy to apply. I actually found I didn't need to apply any hair product to style my hair when I applied this. It gives a fairly strong, but dry hold effect on the small amount of hair that resides on the top of my head. Can't recommend enough’.

8. A skin-soothing gel

Keep this gel on hand to treat any annoying sunburns or insect bites. Credit: Banana Boat

Even with all the sun protection, you can inevitably experience some type of skin irritation from sunburn. This Banana Boat Aloe Vera Skin Care Gel is one thing you really want to bring along in your beach bag. The gel consists of aloe vera gel that provides soothing relief for sun irritation.

‘Not only, is this my go to moisturiser, as it is not oily like SOOOO many others, it is so light, it is so nice to apply, and it is also amazingly useful for sun burn, and TRULY helps, thanks to the aloe vera in it’, one reviewer raves.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.