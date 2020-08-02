PEMBROKE Dock police have been investigating calls of antisocial watercraft riding, damaged vehicles, and damage at the town’s maritime museum.
Pembroke Dock police said today, August 2: “A vehicle has been damaged at Freshwater West car park at around 12pm on July 31.
“If you have any information, please get in touch with PC 749 on 101 quoting reference number DPP/0069/01/08/2020/01/C.”
Pembroke Dock itself saw a recent case of vehicle damage, police saying: “A vehicle has had its tyres damaged at London Road, sometime between July 29 and 30.
“If you have any information or witnessed any suspicious activity during the above dates, contact PC 749 Davies at Pembroke Dock police station on 101.”
Police are also investigating damage to the gate of the Maritime Museum in Pembroke Dock, some time on July 17.
Concerns were also raised about anti-social ‘jetski’ riding at Freshwater East on July 31.
Jet ski is actually a registered trademark of Kawasaki brand, with the make of personal watercraft unknown.
Pembroke Dock police said: “We were lucky enough to have Tenby RNLI help us out by patrolling the area on their way back to Tenby following a shout. Thank you very much.”