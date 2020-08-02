ST MARY'S Church, Fishguard opened its doors on Sunday, July 26, for a socially-distanced Holy Communion service.
The church has been shut during lockdown, holding services on Zoom instead. However stringent planning has allowed it to reopen on Sundays.
The church has put in a one-way system and pews have been shut off to ensure that the congregation can keep socially distanced from each other.
The congregation needs to book their places on Monday for the next Sunday's service, as capacity is reduced to 18 pews.
Members of the congregation sign in at the beginning of the service to ensure that contact tracing could take place if necessary.
There is no communion wine and the communion wafer is taken to each celebrant by the vicar.
The organ is not currently being used, as it expels air, instead music is provided on the church piano but hymn singing is not taking place in the service.