NOT BEING able to visit St Davids was one of the Archbishop of Canterbury’s biggest disappointments in lockdown.

Archbishop Justin Welby had been due to come to visit St Davids, in April to mark the centenary of the disestablishment of the Church in Wales.

In a video-message released on the Cathedral’s Chapter Day, the principle leader of the Church of England described the city as

“A remarkable place, where people from St David’s time in the 6th century, onwards, have found themselves somehow touched by a sense of God’s compassionate presence – that love of God we best know in Jesus Christ.

“I was longing to go there,” he added.

The Archbishop also reflected on St David’s famous teaching: “Be joyful, keep the faith, and do the little things that you have seen and heard me do”.

He described St David’s words as a ‘practical signpost’ especially during the pandemic.

“Through the lockdown, haven’t we seen that the heroes are the people doing the little things?” he said. “It is the great numbers doing the little things that make for a society that does the big things.”

He drew a parallel with Jesus, who, relatively little known in life, was “the hinge-point of history”.

Responding to the Archbishop’s hope that there will be a future opportunity to visit St Davids, the Dean of St Davids, the Very Revd Dr Sarah Rowland Jones, said:

“I very much hope one day to welcome Archbishop Justin to this ancient site of British Christianity.

“The Cathedral re-opened fully to visitors earlier this week, and it’s been very evident how it still feeds the faith of so many, today.”

Note for Editors: The video is released through the St Davids Cathedral website, www.stdavidscathedral.org.uk, the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/stdavidscathedral, Twitter account, @StDavidsCath, and YouTube Channel, www.youtube.com/channel/UCncOKz_Y5XSh4CO9aR6qEnQ. For more information, please email info@stdavidscathedral.org.uk A photo of St Davids Cathedral is attached.