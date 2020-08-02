Driving without insurance cost a takeaway driver his licence.
Onur Mutlu, Jury Lane, Haverfordwest, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, July 27, having previously pleaded guilty to driving without third-party insurance.
The court heard Mutlu, 27, already had six points on his licence when he was caught driving a Renault Clio without valid insurance on the A4076 on March 21.
Magistrates banned Mutlu from driving for three months and fined him £120.
He was ordered to pay £85 cost and a £30 surcharge.
Comments are closed on this article.