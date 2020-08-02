Warrants have been issued for a Pembroke Dock pair facing charges of theft and handling stolen goods.
Adam Malcolm, of Water Street, is alleged to have stolen items of jewellery from a Neyland dwelling between October 1 and December 1.
Pippa Goodridge, also of Water Street, is accused of dishonestly handling the stolen jewellery between the same dates.
Haverfordwest magistrates issued warrants without bail for Malcolm, 29 and Goodridge, 27, when they failed to attend their court hearing on Tuesday, July 28.
