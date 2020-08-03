RUMOURS that Fishguard Bay Hotel is going to be used as a bail hostel have been quashed by both Pembrokeshire County Council and administrators Duff and Phelps.

However the council has said that establishments like the Bay Hotel are sometimes used to provide emergency temporary accommodation.

The hotel, which was part of the controversial Northern Powerhouse chain went into administration last August, as did the Northern Powerhouse owned Fourcroft Hotel in Tenby.

Both hotels were subsequently closed in March at the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis.

Since then the hotel has lain empty. In June a large fire broke out in the grounds. Dyfed-Powys police is investigating the incident as arson.

Police were also called out to investigate criminal damage at the hotel on the same day.

In the last few weeks rumours have been circulating that the hotel is going to be used to house prisoners coming out of jail and those narrowly avoiding jail.

Both Pembrokeshire County Council and administrators Duff and Phelps have denied the rumour. However, the council said that establishments like the Bay Hotel were sometimes used by the authority as a last resort to provide emergency temporary accommodation.

A spokesperson for Duff and Phelps said:

"I can confirm that the property you are referring to is secure and is not going to be used as a hostel."

A county council representative added:

"The Bay Hotel is not being used as a bail hostel.

"There are occasions when local authorities need to use bed and breakfast establishments and hotels - such as the Bay - to provide emergency temporary accommodation for individuals and families.

"This option is only utilised when other forms of accommodation are not immediately available and is used a last resort.

"We are grateful to the wide range of providers across the country who support us with this agenda."

The authority did not respond to further questions asking if there were plans for the Bay Hotel to be used in this way.

However, Duff and Phelps said that the hotel had not been taken on by the local council or social services.