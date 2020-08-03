DINERS will now be able to get half price food and drink as the 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme launches.
Thousands of businesses across the country have signed up to see their menu prices slashed throughout August.
How does the scheme work?
Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday across August, businesses who have also signed up to the scheme will offer half price food and drink, up to a total value of £10 per person.
It runs between August 3 and August 31 and won't require you to have a voucher. Diners will also be able to use other offers and discounts too.
It's worth pointing out that some venues may not be taking part - so we recommend to check with your local restaurant to avoid any disappointment.
Which restaurant chains are taking part?
As of Monday, August 3 - here is the full list so far:
- A.F. BLAKEMORE
- Accor UK
- Apple Green
- Ask Italian
- Atalian Servest
- Atlas Hotels
- Bakers + Baristas
- Bannatyne Health Club
- Bar + Grills
- BaxterStorey
- BaxterStorey Scotland
- Benugo
- Bermondsey Pub
- Bill’s
- Black Sheep Coffee
- Blue Diamond
- Boparan Restaurant Group
- Brains
- Brewdog
- Brunning and Price
- Burger King
- Buzz Bingo
- Byron
- CH&CO
- Caffè Nero
- Center Parcs
- Coffee#1
- Company of Cooks
- Compass Group
- Costa Coffee
- Crussh
- Côte Brasserie
- D&D London
- David Lloyd Clubs
- Deep Blue Fish & Chips
- Dobbies Garden Centres
- Dunelm
- EAT
- Elior
- Euro Garages
- Everyman
- Five Guys
- Franco Manca
- Freedom Leisure
- Fridays
- Fullers
- G1
- GAIL’s Bakeries
- Giggling Squid
- Gourmet Burger Kitchen
- Greene King
- Grosvenor Casinos
- Hall & Woodhouse
- Haven
- Harvester
- Hollywood Bowl
- Honest Burgers
- Hydes
- ISS Mediclean Ltd
- JW Lees
- Joe & The Juice
- Joseph Holt
- Jurys Inn
- KFC
- Kew Green Hotels
- Laine
- Leon Restaurants
- Loungers
- M&S Cafe
- MacDonald Hotels
- Marston’s
- McDonalds
- McMullen
- Mecca
- Mitchells & Butlers
- Morrisons - Cafe and Barista Bar
- Moto
- Nando's
- New World Trading Company
- Olive
- Park Holidays
- Parkdean Resorts
- Patisserie Valerie
- Pho
- Pizza Express
- Pizza Hut
- Powerleague
- Pret A Manger
- Prezzo
- Punch
- Raj Douth
- Raj Gate
- Revolution Bars Group
- Roadchef
- SSP Group
- Selfridges & Co
- Shepherd Neame Ltd
- Spice Garden
- St Austell Brewery
- Starbucks
- Stonegate Pub Company
- Team Sport
- Tenpin
- The City Pub Group
- The Cornish Bakery
- The Ivy Collection
- The National Trust
- The Restaurant Group
- Tony Macaroni
- Tortilla
- Turtle Bay
- Vacherin
- Village Hotels
- Viva Italia
- Wadworth
- Wagamama
- Wasabi
- Welcome Break
- Wetherspoon
- Whitbread
- Wildwood
- YO Sushi
- Youngs
- Zizzi
To find out which of local establishments are taking part, using the postcode checker here: https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant
