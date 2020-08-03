AN online community arts programme is to be the new normal for Span Arts as its headquarters stay shut.

"For the protection of our artistes, audiences and volunteers, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone all of our large-scale live events and we do not expect to resume normal services until at least 2021," the organisation said in a statement.

Span pointed out that new social distancing measures made this financially unviable for this to happen and the Span Arts building in Narberth 'remains closed to the public for the forseeable future'.

The organisation has secured four emergency grants - from the Arts Council of Wales, Welsh Government, Moondance Foundation and PAVS Supporting Community Action Fund - to help it to weather the crisis.

This will enable Span to continue to offer Arts at a Distance, its creative online community arts programme, for the rest of the year.

A new Distance Arts Programmer, Anna Sherratt, joins the team this month to take forward its work to reduce isolation and loneliness, alleviate stress and boredom, and build community networks through engagement with the arts.

Recent NHS publications have recognised Span's work in contributing to how the arts have supported the Welsh health and social care response to Covid-19.

Span has established a new Covid Team, made up of trustees, staff and volunteer representatives to plan and prepare for reopening as soon as it is safe and right to do so, and as part of this is asking volunteers and audiences to complete a short online survey at www.span-arts.org.uk by Friday (August 7).

Span added: "We are doing everything we can to return to live events in a legal, safe and appropriate manner that considers staff, volunteers, audiences and artists alike.

"We believe a slow considered approach is best for the organisation to ensure the health and wellbeing of all.

"With further news of the government announcement offering a support package to the Arts, we continue to work hard and stay positive that we can sustain the organisation through these difficult times."