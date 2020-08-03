“Cancer isn’t stopping for the coronavirus.”

That’s the message coming from Clic Sargent, a leading cancer charity for children, young people and their families.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Clic Sargent has said they are missing out on their usual in-store fundraising.

To still raise the vital funds they are missing, Clic Sargent has launched the Big Virtual Collection, with Morrisons in Haverfordwest.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Much of our fundraising for Clic Sargent has been on hold since March yet they need our support more than ever.

“Cancer isn't stopping for coronavirus. The impact of the virus is being felt by each and every one of us, no more so than the young cancer patients and families Clic Sargent supports.

“Parents are still being told the devastating news that their child has cancer; children are still going through brutal treatment and families are still struggling to make ends meet because of the added financial costs of cancer now add to this the extra anxiety coronavirus brings.”

The charity said, as with bucket collections, every penny donated helps, adding: "Getting stuck in with our Big Virtual Collection will help make a difference to young people with cancer in our area, as well as across the country.

"CLIC Sargent is on the front line, supporting the NHS - their social workers help families navigate the challenges cancer brings, they give grants to help ease money worries at an already stressful time and provide a free place for families to stay when their child is receiving cancer treatment, close to hospitals.

"Without support during this pandemic, the strain of a childs cancer diagnosis will push families to breaking point.

"Thank you for supporting our charity partners, CLIC Sargent."

To donate visit bit.ly/3gngEpr