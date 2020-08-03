GREAT British Bake-Off star Michelle Evans-Fecci is amongst a quartet of top cooks helping to promote Welsh produce.
The 37-year-old Tenby mum has built up a huge following after appearing on the Channel 4 show.
She has now joined forces with a farmer-owned creamery to boost sales of its products - particularly its Dragon cheese.
South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC), based near Pwllheli in north Wales, have launched the social media campaign as a shop window, after all the summer events they usually attend were cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.
SCC is the oldest dairy farming co-operative in Wales. It has 136 independent member farms across north and mid-Wales, and produced 14,000 tons of cheese yearly.
Michelle has created mini cheesy muffin frittatas using Dragon Cheddar and leek cheese.
She said: "I was brought up on a smallholding and I think that's where I got my love of good-quality local produce."
Michelle's recipe is featuring in live cook-alongs and social media posts alongside creations by BBC MasterChef 2017 contestant Imran Nathoo from Cardiff; Sam Lomas, head chef at Halen Môn's Tide/Llanw cafe on Anglesey and Caernarfon-based tv cook Chris Roberts.
The four have been dubbed the Big Cheeses by the creamery, which has thanked them for not only showcasing its products but also 'a whole array of fantastic world-class food from across Wales'.