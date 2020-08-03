POLICE in Pembrokeshire made 15 drug-drive related arrests in July and a further four drink-drive arrests.
Officers have now made a total of 172 arrests on suspicion of drink or drug driving for the year.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) posted some of their latest results on their Twitter page.
They also made three arrests for assaults and two for burglaries.
Officers also arrested two people on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class a drugs.
50 grams of cocaine and 25 street valium tablets were also seized by police last month.
A total of ten uninsured or untaxed vehicles were also pulled over and dealt with by police in July.