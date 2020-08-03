NO new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Pembrokeshire or Ceredigion, according to latest figures released by Public Health Wales today (Aug 3).

One new case of the virus has been confirmed in Carmarthenshire.

24 new cases were recorded across Wales while no new deaths have been reported.

7,214 tests were carried out across the country yesterday (Sunday, Aug 2).

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Following the Welsh Government’s announcement on changes to lockdown measures last week, a number of these changes come into effect today.

“The restrictions preventing more than two households or extended households meeting outdoors will be changed to allow up to 30 people to meet outdoors. Physical distancing must be maintained at all times.

“Pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes will be able to re-open indoors. As will indoor bowling alleys, auction houses and bingo halls. Licensed wedding venues will be able to re-open to provide wedding ceremonies. However, indoor receptions will not be able to take place for the time being.

“Finally, children under the age of 11 will no longer have to maintain a two metre distance from each other or from adults. This reflects scientific evidence which indicates the risk of transmission is lower among this age group. However, it is very important older children and young adults continue to follow social distancing and the other measures to keep them safe.

“Public Health Wales supports the recent announcement of the four UK Chief Medical Officers to extend the self-isolation period from seven to 10 days for those in the community who have symptoms or a positive test result. This will help provide additional protection to others in the community.

“We continue to caution and remind the public and business-owners that we all have a vital role in preventing the spread of Coronavirus by always sticking to social distancing guidelines - staying two metres away from others, and washing hands regularly. When travelling you should also avoid car sharing with people outside your household.

"Anyone with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 infection - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss of smell or taste (anosmia) - must self-isolate and seek an urgent test.

"Confirmed cases must now isolate for 10 days, with members of their household isolating for 14 days until the risk of passing on further infection has gone. Combined, these simple but effective actions will ensure the virus does not spread.

Updates on current incidents

“Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Wrexham Council and Public Health Wales worked together to provide easy-access testing at two testing centres in Wrexham at the end of last week and into the weekend.

“A big thank you to the community in Wrexham for their enthusiastic response and for coming forward to be tested. We are very reassured by the emerging picture from these sessions, which appears to indicate that transmission is significantly lower than thought. Just two new cases was identified on the first day of testing.”

“We all have a vital role in preventing the spread of Coronavirus, to help keep Wales safe. We can do this by always observing social distancing guidelines – that’s staying two metres away from others – and washing hands regularly.

“Focused testing as part of the management of clusters and outbreaks of Coronavirus will inevitably identify new cases, and this does not mean that there has been a significant increase in the level of infection in the community.

“There are no significant updates on the previously reported incidents in Llangefni, Ebbw Vale and Merthyr.

Contact tracing and general information

“Contact tracing continues in Wales as part of the Welsh Government’s Test, Trace, Protect strategy. Anyone who has a positive Coronavirus test will be contacted by a team of contact tracers, and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

“Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with.

“If you are asked to self-isolate, you should also comply with this request to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely.

“Further information about the symptoms of Coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone experiencing Coronavirus symptoms can apply for a home testing kit by visiting www.gov.wales/coronavirus, or by calling the national 119 phone service.

“Anyone with suspected coronavirus should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.”

“Public Health Wales’ user-friendly data dashboard takes information from a range of different sources. The total number of positive cases now includes those reported from non-NHS Wales laboratories, which are subject to ongoing de-duplication, refinement and reconciliation. This may result in fluctuation of the total positive cases as this process takes place.”