Do you need to take some stuff to the tip?

If so, you still need to book a slot.

A booking system was set up for Pembrokeshire’s six waste and recycling centres in May.

The easy online system allows a limited number of vehicles to access the centre every 15 minutes, enabling everyone on the site to observe social distancing.

However, some people have recently been arriving at centres without booking a slot.

As a result, they have been turned away.

“It is still essential that everyone books a slot before coming to one of the centres,” said Cllr Cris Tomos, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for the Environment.

“The system has worked well and been very popular.

“Having used it myself, I would urge people to visit the council website to view the online site plans showing where the different bays are located to then pack the items ready for offloading.

“The booking process is very user-friendly but remember to take proof of identity with you.”

Cllr Tomos added that the Council has no plans to change the booking system at this time, whilst social distancing measures are still necessary.

For full details on the new system, including how to book a slot,visit pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-and-guidance/waste-and-recycling-centres-re-open

Pembrokeshire’s waste and recycling centres are located at Winsel (near Haverfordwest), Waterloo (Pembroke Dock), Crane Cross (Saundersfoot), Hermon (near Crymych), Manorowen (near Fishguard) and St Davids.