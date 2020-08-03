The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued an urgent recall for a number of sandwiches - following fears of a 'possible listeria contamination in the chicken filling'.
Here's everything you need to know.
Where does the recall apply to?
The recall applies to Bread Spread Ltd sandwiches, wraps, rolls and baguettes, and has been issued as a precautionary measure.
Which products are affected?
The following products have all been recalled due to possible contamination of listeria monocytogenes in the chicken filling.
All affected products have a use by date from July 31, 2020, up to and including August 2, 2020.
- Chicken and mayo sandwich - 160g
- Chicken mayo crusty baguette - 200g
- Chicken salad torpido - 230g
- Chicken salad French stick - 250g
- Chicken salad tortilla - 240g
- Chicken salad special baguette - 200g
- Chicken and bacon sandwich - 160g
- Chicken and bacon crusty baguette - 200g
- Chicken and bacon roll - 150g
- Chicken and bacon torpido - 230g
- Chicken and bacon French stick - 250g
- Chicken and bacon tortilla - 240g
- Chicken mayo roll - 150g
- Chicken and bacon special baguette - 200g
- Chicken mayo torpido - 230g
- Chicken mayo French stick - 250g
- Chicken mayo tortilla - 240g
- Chicken mayo special baguette - 200g
- Chicken salad sandwich - 160g
- Chicken salad crusty baguette - 200g
- Chicken salad roll - 150g
If consumed, the products listed above could cause flu-like symptoms due to a possible listeria contamination.
Symptoms may include a high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick, and diarrhoea.
Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those aged 65 and over, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old, and people with weakened immune systems.
What to do if you’ve bought the product
Customers who have purchased any of the affected products have been advised not to eat them.
Instead, they should be returned to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.
Alternatively, customers can contact Bread Spread Ltd on 07792 254 298, or by emailing breadspread2501@gmail.com to arrange for a refund.
Point of sale notices will also be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.
