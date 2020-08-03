British Airways has resumed flying to more destinations across Europe and beyond in time for the summer holidays.

Here's a round-up of the latest announcement from BA on August 3.

Where have British Airways restarted flights to?

In Europe - flights resumed to the holiday destinations of:

Bari

Bastia

Bodrum

Bordeaux

Catania

Figari

Frankfurt

Genoa

Kefalonia

Lyon

Luxembourg

Malta

Paphos

Pula

Further afield, the airline has also restarted flights to long-haul destinations, including:

Antigua

Islamabad

Nairobi

How much are flights?

Flights currently start from £31 each way to Europe. Those whose flights with BA that were affected over recent months and who claimed a voucher can use it towards the flights.

The flight-only fares to Europe this summer include Nice from £31 each way, Venice from £35 each way, Palermo from £39 each way and Corfu from £48 each way.

Alternatively, BA confirmed that Avios can also be used towards Reward flights, upgrades, hotels and car rental.

What have British Airways said?

Alex Cruz, British Airways’ chairman and CEO, said: “We’re gradually returning to more of our network and will be flying to some great holiday destinations over the summer with seats from as little as £31 each way.

“We know people want to be able to book with confidence, so we’ve introduced a range of flexible booking options to set their minds at rest, such as being able to change a booking free of charge or cancel and receive a voucher for travel at a later date.”

What strict safety measures are in place?

British Airways say they have introduced a range of measures, which it requires customers and crew abide by.

These include:

Checking-in online, downloading their boarding pass and where possible self-scanning their boarding passes at the departure gate.

Observing social distancing and using hand sanitisers that are placed throughout airports.

Wearing a facemask at all times and bringing enough to replace them every four hours for longer flights.

Asking customers not to travel if they think they have any symptoms of Covid-19

Cabin crew wearing PPE and a new food service, which reduces the number of interactions required with customers.

Asking customers to ensure they have everything they need from their hand luggage before departure, and where possible, storing their carry-on bag under the seat in front of them.

The airline also say they are cleaning all key surfaces including seats, screens, seat buckles and tray tables after every flight and each aircraft is completely cleaned from nose to tail every day.

The air on all British Airways flights is fully recycled once every two to three minutes through HEPA filters, which remove microscopic bacteria and virus clusters with over 99.9 per cent efficiency, equivalent to hospital operating theatre standards.