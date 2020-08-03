A HAVERFORDWEST man caught in possession of drugs twice in a month by police has been jailed for three years and nine months.

Nabil Ali Syed, aged 29, of St Issells Avenue, Merlin’s Bridge, pleaded guilty to four counts of possession with intent to supply drugs and two counts of possession when he appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, July 31.

“This sends a clear message that drug dealing will not be tolerated and when caught you are going to face a lengthy custodial sentence even if you are of a previously clean character, as was the case here,” said DC Phillip Jones.

Syed was first arrested when he was pulled over after concerns over the manner of his driving on the A40 near St Clears on April 18.

A search found a quantity of cocaine and other class A, B and C drugs in his possession.

A month later, on May 19, Syed was stopped while walking in Hawthorn Rise, Haverfordwest, during checks over Covid-19 restrictions, when he was once again searched and found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine and crack cocaine.

DC Jones added: “This is a positive result. Although he was relatively unknown to police, it is clear he was very active in drug supply in Pembrokeshire.

“We hope this result will send shockwaves to people involved in drug supply in West Wales.”

To report anything suspicious or concerns about the selling and taking of drugs in the community call 101, or report online. To report information anonymously, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.