A mile of homemade bunting is festooning high streets and halls in Pembrokeshire, following a creative lockdown project.

The project began as part of Transition Bro Gwaun's (TBG) waste busting activities, with

Volunteers starting to make bunting for the community, using up-cycled clothes and fabric, before lockdown began.

As the county went into isolation TBG's wate busting coordinator, Becky Lloyd, helped set up groups in other parts of the county and soon there were groups in Fishguard and Goodwick, Narberth, St Davids, Solva and Killgetty helping to make metre after metre of fluttering flags.

The groups kept each other updated as they counted and recorded the length of each bunting display and their running total is now a mile.

"This was a great thing to focus on, to keep in touch with my volunteers and keep momentum for waste busting going," she said. "Being creative can help ease isolation and this project has connected people."

The bunting was initially displayed in people's gardens, but as shops and businesses have started to reopen it has migrated to the High Street in Fishguard and locations in Kilgetty, Goodwick and Lowertown.

"It's an amazing story and it linked us all together in a unique and fun way," said Becky.

A spin off project has also evolved where people can send in a piece of bunting out of upcycled material, no bigger than A4, which celebrates their love of Pembrokeshire.

The pieces need to be sent to The Studio, 11 Market Street, Narberth, by September 1. They will then be stitched together into a piece of community art which will be put on exhibition.

For more information see community bunting challenge on Facebook.