Splashing a shop assistant with cola and carrying an offensive key-chain led to a four month prison sentence for a Pembroke man.

Gwyn Davies, of St Nicholas Crescent, The Green, was stood trial at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, July 20.

Davies, 39, had denied theft from a shop, assault and possession of an offensive weapon, but previously entered guilty pleas to criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker.

He was found guilty of all charges and returned to the dock for sentencing on Monday, July 27.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, described Davies’ behaviour as ‘quite objectionable’ when he entered Bush Hill petrol station, Pembroke, at 8.31am on April 27

The assistant spotted him pick up a can of cola and start drinking it while walking around the shop.

He then placed it on the counter in front of her, before swiping the can, causing the contents to go all over her and refused to pay 79p for the drink.

CCTV of the incident was played to the court.

The court heard Davies was found to be in possession of a key-chain which had been adapted to include a lead weight and rope, and could be swung and used for some ‘offensive purpose’, with the potential to cause injury.

He quickly became obnoxious when approached by officers and was aggressive when interviewed.

When taken to the police station, Davies requested a drink, then knocked a cup of hot chocolate over the officer’s hand.

He then threw wet toilet paper around the cell, which stuck to the walls and ceiling.

Fisherman Davies represented himself after sacking his solicitor after a ‘crisis of confidence’, and claimed to have a bank statement showing he paid 79p to the shop by card on the day in question.

He added he was intoxicated at the time, and was not capable of being interviewed, and while he admitted hitting the can he said the drink had not made contact with the assistant.

Davies stated the key-chain had sentimental value, but admitted it could be an offensive weapon in the wrong hands.

The court heard he was subject to a community order at the time of the offence, and had mental health issues.

Magistrates found Davies guilty and sentenced him to four months in prison.

The bench ordered him to pay £848 in compensation, costs and a surcharge and imposed a restraining order prohibiting him from the service station or contacting the victim.

A destruction order was made for the adapted key-chain.

Davies told the court he had been treaded ‘really disrespectfully’ and intended to appeal his conviction.

He added he was sorry for assaulting the emergency worker.