THREE people in Fishguard were celebrating over the weekend after winning a total of £3,000 each on the People's Postcode Lottery.
The Clive Road neighbours netted the windfall when SA65 9DB was announced as the daily prize winner on Saturday, August 1.
People's Postcode Lottery ambassador, X Factor semi finalist, Danyl Johnson, sent his well-wishes to the winners.
"What a great surprise for our winners," he said "I'm sure this news made their weekend and I hope they enjoy their winnings."
A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People's Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
This draw was promoted by Depaul which has received over £10.8 million in funding from the players of People's Postcode Lottery.
Depaul is a nationwide charity for youth homelessness, it works to tackle the immediate and long-term effects of homelessness and provide safe and stable futures for young people.
Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players' support, and local charities can apply for funding from August 4.
