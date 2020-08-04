VILLAGE artists have gone large to give a lockdown lift to the street scene in Saundersfoot.

They got to work on hoardings which are screening building work on the new Ocean Square retail development to create over a dozen colourful pieces of artwork.

Sea scenes, smiley faces and seagulls; a tribute to the coal-mining past of the village; a huge tree with its leaves formed from children's handprints and a reminder of Saundersfoot's 'Heartbreak Hill' Ironman challenge are amongst the pictures brightening up the street scene in Cambrian Terrace.

The project was the idea of Saundersfoot cafe owner Debbie Ludlow, who was first off the mural mark by creating a giant rainbow NHS tribute wall outside her home.

"I thought the hoarding needed a bit of brightening up, so I asked around our keen local artists to see who would help, and this is the result," she said.

"People in the village have been able to watch the artwork happening over the weeks, and everyone is just amazed at the end result.

"The feedback has been brilliant, and now the visitors are here, they're saying how wonderful it is as well."

While the majority of the murals were solo efforts, the large tree - painted by former Saundersfoot School teacher Sarah Parker and decorated with children's handprints - was very much a team challenge.

"It was a miracle of co-ordination, getting all the children to come along to put their handprints up at different times," said Debbie.

The murals look set to be in place until the end of the year, when they will be auctioned off to raise funds for play park equipment in Saundersfoot.

Contributing artists are Simon Rowlands, Julie Davies, Sarah Parker, Andrew Phillips, Ceri Williams, Lyn and Keith Sandall, Lynn Knibb, Jo Pullen and Michael Boddington.

The project was carried out with the co-operation of building contractors W.B. Griffiths; Saundersfoot Harbour and the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.