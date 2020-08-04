NORTH Pembrokeshire's first lockdown church wedding will take place in Fishguard's Holy Name Catholic Church this Saturday, August 8.

Moylegrove's Harriet Robson is marrying her fiancé Mark Ferrey in a pared-back version of the couple's original wedding plans.

The pair met while rock climbing four years ago as Harriet began her PhD at Reading University.

They had always planned to marry on this date. However, coronavirus restrictions have meant that their original guest list has been reduced from 150 people for the church and 120 for the reception to 36 guests in the church and 30 for a marquee reception afterwards.

"Initially we were both a bit sad about it, that we can't have everyone there that we wanted," said Harriet, 27. "But we have both grown to love the idea; it's going to be a lot more intimate and a lot more about what we really wanted

"We are really excited. We're still doing everything we want to do, we've just scaled it back. We're still having the same marquee, food and flowers.

"I had a couple of bridesmaids that have had to drop out because of Covid but I'm still trying to look at it in a positive way; there's more time for hair and makeup in the morning."

Former Ysgol y Preseli student, Harriet, and civil servant, Mark, 30, were planning a honeymoon in Thailand but that has had to be cancelled. Instead they are going camping in the Outer Hebrides.

"It's a bit different," said Harriet. "I thought we would be sipping cocktails on Koh Samui but I think we'll be sand-blasted on a beach somewhere."

Harriet said she thought lockdown weddings could set a precedent for smaller weddings in the future.

"We are delighted to be having a small, more low-key wedding now," she said. "It means we get to enjoy the day with our nearest and dearest family members and friends.

"We think that it could be the new alternative to weddings in the future as it's much more financially sustainable."