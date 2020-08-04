The Western Telegraph is staging an online event to help get the Welsh visitor economy going again.

Businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector in Wales have been among the hardest hit from the impact of the coronavirus lockdown.

As the economy is very slowly unlocked, many businesses in the sector are grappling with how and when to restart, some are considering giving up altogether.

Running a business is a lonely place so Western Telegraph publisher Newsquest is bringing together a panel of industry experts to share their thoughts and advice, to help other business navigate this difficult time.

The event is being held in partnership with the University of South Wales and with the Western Telegraph’s sister titles across west and south Wales, including the Tivy Side Advertiser, South Wales Guardian, South Wales Argus, Free Press Series and Barry and District News.

Panellists confirmed so far include Ian Edwards, chief executive at Celtic Manor Resort and senior representatives from Bluestone National Park Resort and Pembrokeshire Tourism, with more names to be announced.

This event will be a virtual panel discussion, chaired by Gavin Thompson, regional editor in Wales for Newsquest and editor of the South Wales Argus, where audience members will be able to put questions to our panel.

“We had great feedback from our recent Restart Newport event, aimed at SMEs in the Gwent region,” said Mr Thompson. “Those in attendance told us how useful the discussion from our expert panel had been but also how it had helped to know they weren’t the only ones muddling through the current situation.

“We know that tourism and hospitality has been badly affected and continues to be, but it such an important part of our economy right across South Wales from Celtic Manor in the East to the Pembrokeshire coast in the West.

“That’s why we decided to quickly put together this event, bringing together experts from the tourism industry who can provide more sector specific advice and ideas.

“If you own or manage a tourism business in Wales, no matter the size, this event is for you and I’d encourage you to sign up.”

This virtual event takes place on Thursday, August 13 at 10am and will last for an hour. Registration closes at 5pm the day before. Places are free and can be booked online at Eventbrite.co.uk. Search “Restart Tourism” or click here.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/restart-tourism-getting-the-welsh-visitor-economy-going-again-tickets-115514584231