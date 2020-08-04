Indecent images were found on a Pembroke Dock man’s phone.
Tristan Stephen McCauley, of Bush Street, pleaded guilty to possession of two Category C indecent pictures of children when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 28.
The court heard that McCauley, 23, was subject to a sexual risk order when police became aware he was in possession of various phones on February 26.
A smart phone was found to have two images of naked boys, believed to be under the age of 12.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said: “The fact that he had a phone which was capable of accessing the internet was a breach of the order.”
He added the phone had been examined by experts, but did not contain any other images.
Magistrates revoked McCauley’s current order, which had been imposed for the breach at an earlier hearing, and sentenced him to a two-year community order with 250 hours of unpaid work and a 30-day rehabilitation activity.
He was ordered to pay costs and a surcharge totalling £175 and made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order.
McCauley will be required to register as a sex offender.
Comments are closed on this article.